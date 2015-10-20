Founded in 1996 and owned by LifeStyle West Publishing Inc, Style Manitoba is a Canadian owned and operated magazine with offices located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Throughout the past 19 years, Style Manitoba has steadily evolved into the most widely read and distributed magazine in the province. Each issue consistently represents the lifestyle interests and concerns of businesses and consumers in Manitoba.

Appealing to a wide range of readers province wide, Style Manitoba is an upscale, glossy magazine that features editorial and photographic material reflecting the lifestyle concerns of Manitobans. Drawing from a pool of talented writers and photographers, and utilizing the highest production standards, the magazine is produced and published in Winnipeg, Manitoba. In keeping with the firm’s mandate to achieve a milieu of unprecedented quality, only fine paper and superb colour printing is used for producing Style Manitoba.

Style Manitoba celebrates 19 years of steady growth, and throughout that time, the magazine has been honoured with a silver award for graphic excellence in an international competition. Issued four times per annum, Style Manitoba fulfills the function that urban publications should, acting as a magnet for community thought and a showpiece for Manitoba and Western Canada. The publication crosses several markets, penetrating and retaining certain niches better than do other media.

Style Manitoba is an excellent vehicle for showcasing, marketing and advertising upscale products and services for both national and locally based advertisers – the magazine truly represents the lifestyle trends of consumers. Products and services associated with the homebuilding, decorating and design market, Manitoba’s burgeoning cultural scene, the fashion industry, and other lifestyle trends of consumers are integral to the editorial focus of the publication.

Style Manitoba offers advertisers a much longer shelf life than do other publications. Consumers keep past issues as reference material for valuable renovating, relocating, decorating and building ideas, as well as for its pertinent Manitoba lifestyle content. Style Manitoba’s entertainment calendars, restaurant, music and book reviews, recipes, wine and spirits columns, travel coverage, and Fab & Fashion Finds are also valuable source guides for Manitoba consumers.

A controlled circulation magazine (70,000 copies distributed per issue), Style Manitoba is demographically skewed in distribution towards mid to upper income households. The magazine’s passalong readership exceeds 360,000 readers per issue. Style Manitoba’s primary target group ranges in age from 25 to 65 years, 45% of whom are male readers and 55% female readers.

To achieve the best consumer household penetration, Style Manitoba utilizes the following distributors for circulation: